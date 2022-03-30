Home  >  Business

Russians plan to launch alternative to Google Play on Victory Day

Reuters

Posted at Mar 30 2022 08:32 AM

Russian tech developers are building an alternative to Alphabet Inc's Google Play store and plan to launch it on May 9, a national holiday in Russia that celebrates victory in World War Two, the organization behind the initiative said on Tuesday.

More details to follow.

