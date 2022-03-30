Home > Business Russians plan to launch alternative to Google Play on Victory Day Reuters Posted at Mar 30 2022 08:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Russian tech developers are building an alternative to Alphabet Inc's Google Play store and plan to launch it on May 9, a national holiday in Russia that celebrates victory in World War Two, the organization behind the initiative said on Tuesday. More details to follow. YouTube, Google Play suspend payment-based services in Russia Facebook, Twitter highlight security steps for users in Ukraine Russian court bans Instagram, Facebook as 'extremist' RELATED VIDEO: Watch more on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, app, mobile device Read More: Russia Google Google Play Store app mobile app Russia sanction Russia exit /video/news/03/30/22/lolo-nagkwento-tungkol-sa-binatilyo-na-namatay-dahil-sa-tuli/business/03/30/22/vietnams-vinfast-announces-2-b-us-electric-car-factory/sports/03/30/22/nfl-changes-much-criticized-overtime-rules-for-playoffs/overseas/03/30/22/in-villages-near-kyiv-how-ukraine-has-kept-russias-army-at-bay/business/03/30/22/bitcoin-holds-ground-after-touching-highest-this-year