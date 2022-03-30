MANILA - A public relations industry group on Wednesday pushed for a “checklist” of qualifications that it said voters should look for in the candidates for the presidency in Halalan 2022.

The Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) said voters should “look into the THREE C’s” namely: character, competence and chemistry which the next chief executive should have.

“We focus on the highest office because he or she will have the command responsibility of how the government will work for and on behalf of all Filipino people. This is the most important position that will determine the fate of our nation’s next six years and even beyond,” said PRSP president Harold Geronimo.



In terms of character, PRSP said the next president should have integrity, honesty, and sincerity manifested by his/her credibility and trustworthiness.

“It is also important to note that the next President should have no criminal records,” the group said.

The group warned against candidates who evade civic duties, resort to lies, steal from public funds, and cheat during the elections.

The next president should also have compassion, PRSP said, and care about how Filipinos feel and live their lives, especially for the marginalized and the poorest of the poor.



The next chief executive should also have courage and love for the country.

“He/she should be brave enough to take a position on issues affecting national sovereignty and protection of freedom, and be able to stand to defend the country from anyone or any entity that threatens our democracy and national patrimony no matter what it takes.”



Despite having a strong character, the next president should still exude humility, and be able to accept a mistake, and be open to criticism, PRSP said.



In terms of competence, PRSP said the country’s next leader must have a strong background in economics, public health, safety and security, education, and public service.

“The next President should have extensive experience and a track record in governance,” the group said.

Voters should also look at candidates’ campaign promises and platforms and match them against his/her achievements, the group said.

PRSP added that the next president “should also have the chemistry of a servant leader” whose primary goal is serving the people, and not for his/her personal interest.

Among the top priorities of the next president should be:

Revitalizing the economy

Providing health access for all

Elevating the standard of education

Strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure

Boosing job opportunities

Championing justice, peace and order

Integrating sustainability in government programs



PRSP said the next president should eliminate illegal contractualization, promote human rights, and be a champion of freedom and democracy as enshrined in the Constitution, especially in issues on freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and the pursuit of truth.

