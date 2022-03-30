Photos from Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa Leody de Guzman on Tuesday urged his rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos to pay his tax liabilities instead of proposing a 'tax holiday' for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, de Guzman said that Marcos' proposal would just lead to losses in the tax base and lead to more debt.

De Guzman also reiterated his push for a 20-percent wealth tax to be imposed on the 500 richest families in the country to fund social services.

"Buwisan ang mga bilyonaryo. Bawiin ang yaman sa mga mandarambong. Habulin at pagbayarin ang mga tax evader, tulad ng pamilya Marcos na may P203 bilyong pisong bayarin sa estate tax," de Guzman said.

(Tax the billionaires. Recover the wealth of the corrupt. Chase and make tax evaders pay, like the Marcos family with P203 billion in estate tax.)

De Guzman said that Marcos' pronouncement was just mere politicking noting that the late dictator's son should've proposed it to his sister Imee Marcos, a senator.

"Subalit kung totoong nasa puso niya ang mga MSMEs, bakit hindi niya pinaghain si Imee ng ganitong panukala sa kongreso? At bakit ngayon lang? Dahil ang kanyang sinabi ay pawang pamumulitika lamang," he added.

(But if MSMEs are really in his heart, why didn’t he ask Imee to file such a proposal in Congress? And why just now? Because what he said was just politicking.)

In the Mindanao leg of his campaign, Marcos said implementing a tax holiday would help MSMEs to catch up and sustain their businesses.

The camp of Marcos earlier claimed that his family's unpaid estate tax liability, which has ballooned to more than P203 billion, is still pending in court.

Retired Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, however, has said that the high court ruling in 1997 which affirmed a Court of Appeals decision on the Marcos estate tax of P23 billion is already final and executory. The tax liability ballooned to P203 billion because of a 20 percent per annum penalty.

