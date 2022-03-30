MANILA - JG Summit Holdings Inc said on Wednesday its total net income reached P5.1 billion in 2021 as the company benefitted from looser mobility restrictions in the second half.

Revenues reached P230.6 billion, up 13 percent, the company told the stock exchange.

Excluding Cebu Air, which is still suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, consolidated revenues rose 7 percent, it said.

"Our food and banking segments continued to be stable while the mobility restrictions and quarantine measures still affected our real estate and airline businesses," JG Summit's President and CEO Lance Gokongwei said.

But Gokongwei said they have seen "sequential recovery" as the vaccination rollout accelerated in the second half.

Despite the omicron surge early in the year, Gokongwei said "we remain hopeful that the more relaxed alert level will positively impact the demand for our products and services."

Universal Robina Corp, Robinsons Land Corp, Cebu Air, Robinsons Bank Corp and Petrochemicals: JG Summit Olefins Corporation are among the companies under the JG Summit portfolio.

Metro Manila is under Alert Level until the end of March but experts have said they have been exploring the possibility of shifting to Alert Level 0.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion on Wednesday said the increased economic activity could be a metric to loosen restrictions further but the government must first address the low booster shot update to ensure population immunity.

-- with a report from Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News

FROM OUR ARCHIVES: