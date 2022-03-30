A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows personnel on a rubber boat help fishermen next to Taal volcano spewing ash and steam hundreds of meters into the sky in Batangas province, March 26, 2022. Villagers living near the volcano were evacuated following the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) placed Taal Volcano under Alert Level 3 after a series of short phreatomagmatic bursts. PCG/Handout/EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Department of Trade and Industry on Tuesday said it was seeking an exemption from the Commission on Election's spending ban in order to distribute livelihood kits nationwide for the victims of natural disasters.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said DTI aims to continue distributing assistance to typhoon Odette victims in the Visayas, and those affected by the recent Taal Volcano eruption, among others.



He said the target is to distribute some 300 to 400 livelihood kits per province monthly, especially in April, May and June or during the administration's last few months in office.

Some 57,487 livelihood kits were distributed last year, but this year's goal is higher at 105,394, equivalent to P600-million support, Lopez said.

"We applied po for exemption sa Comelec ban, um-attend na ho kami ng hearing, para ito ‘yung mapagpatuloy ‘yung pagbigay ng distribution ng livelihood kits," Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez told President Rodrigo Duterte in a recorded briefing in Davao City.

(We have applied for exemption for the Comelec ban, we have attended hearing, this is in order to continue aid distribution)

"Kaya importante ho makakakuha tayo ng Comelec exemption para—importante ho ‘yung ngayong kailangan ng tao, ‘yung kabuhayan lalong-lalo na galing sa pandemya kaya kailangan pong mapagpatuloy natin ito," Lopez said.

(This is why it's important to get Comelec exemption since the people need livelihood, especially coming from the pandemic. We need to continue this program)

Lopez said the exemption is possible since he is not running for office.

Under Philippine laws, politicians are barred from engaging in projects that can be construed as vote-buying during the campaign season.

The country will hold its national elections on May 9.

— with a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

