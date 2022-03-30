MANILA - To help cash-strapped Filipinos return to their hometown to cast their votes this May, AirAsia on Wednesday said it would offer promo rates and free flights as part of its "Fly Home to Vote" campaign.

Under the program, the budget carrier is offering domestic flights for as low as P268 base fare and a free trip back to Manila, it said.

Booking of the election special rate is from April 4 to 10, 2022, AirAsia said.

"Ito yung dahilan kung bakit ang iba sa atin hindi nakakaboto. Naka-rehistro sila pero nagtatarabaho sila sa Manila. Kaya ngayon binibigyan sila ng oportunidad,” Steve Dailisan, AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson said.

(This is the reason why some of us were unable to vote. They are registered but they work in Manila. That's why we're giving them the opportunity now)

The promo does not require proof of voter registration and is "open to all," AirAsia spokesperson Steve Dailisan said.

Vote Pilipinas founder Ces Rondario agreed that transport in the Philippines as an archipelago, is a concern during the elections.

A bus or plane ticket could cost thousands of pesos for someone coming from Manila to the provinces in Visayas and Minanao. This could be a big expense for a worker earning a minimum wage of just over P500 daily.

“The worst of that, hindi lang sila makauwi, hindi rin nila ma-encourage yung mga kasama nila to vote. Marami kaming alam na ganyan yung hinabol namin to campaign para makalipat na lang ng registration ng election offices.” Rondario said.

(Aside from not being able to go back home to vote, they won't be able to encourage others to vote. We know a lot of these cases. They are who we're trying to help in updating their registration).

AirAsia said aside from making travel plans accessible, it is also working with Vote Pilipinas for a voter education campaign.

The Philippines is set to hold its national elections this coming May 9.

RELATED VIDEO: