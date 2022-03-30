A worker stands on a scaffolding of a building construction site in Manila on May 19, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The construction of 3 bridges funded by the Asian Development Bank worth $175.1 million would begin in the first half of the year, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said on Wednesday.

The Marcos Highway-Saint Mary Avenue Bridge, Homeowever's Drive-A Bonifacio Bridge, and the Kabayani Street-Matandang Balara Bridge are due for completion in 2026, the Department of Finance said in a statement.

The 3 bridges span over 3,000 meters across the Marikina River, the DOF said.

“These bridges are crucial components of the Build, Build, Build program that will help our economy bounce back from the adverse effects of the pandemic,” Secretary Dominguez said.

Among the key design feature of the 3 climate-resilient bridges is their ability to absorb strong earthquake shocks and reduce flood risks, the DOF said.

Dominguez and ADB Managing Director General Woochong Um exchanged copies of the loan documents in Manila on March 30.

Um called the project a "milestone" for the BBB program.



"We must continue investments in infrastructure now, which is essential for securing strong economic development in 2022, and this comes from a very strong (Philippine) rebound of 5.6 percent economic growth last year," Um said.

The DOF said the Manila-based lender has also supported the Build, Build, Build program through financing assistance totaling $2.3 billion.

