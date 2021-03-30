Employers group seek clarity on COVID-19 vaccine procurement by private sector

Health workers inoculate their fellow health workers with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on March 09, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The government should release guidelines to expedite the private sector's procurement of COVID-19 vaccines after President Rodrigo Duterte announced he would allow them to buy doses for their workers, a business group said Tuesday.

"Masaya kami kaya lang hindi pa namin naliliwanagan pa exactly, hindi pa natin nakikita ang guideline eh. Hindi natin alam how it will be implemented tsaka kung 'yun ay talagang sagot 'yun sa hiling namin," Employers Confederation of the Philippines president Sergio Ortiz-Luis told ANC.

(We are happy, however, it is not yet clear exactly, we still cannot see the guidelines so we don't know how it will be implemented and if that's the answer to our request)

Several business groups have been asking the government for approval for the unrestricted imports of COVID-19 vaccines for their workers.

Presidential adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion's group is procuring AstraZeneca vaccines, while another group led by port magnate Enrique Razon signed a deal to buy Moderna vaccines.

Ortiz-Luis said several members have inquired with producers of India's Novavax and China's Sinovac.

Procurement by the private sector will be faster compared to the government since the funds are readily available and they can settle downpayment immediately, he said.

The Philippines on Monday received delivery of another 1 million COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech, its first batch of procured coronavirus vaccine.

The country, which was among the last in the region to rollout its vaccination program, plans to inoculate at least 70 percent of its population.