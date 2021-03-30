Backlog of ships at Suez Canal could be cleared in up to 3.5 days: chairman
Reuters
Posted at Mar 30 2021 10:51 AM
SUEZ, Egypt - A backlog of shipping around the Suez Canal that built up while the waterway was blocked by a giant container ship could be cleared in three or three-and-a-half days, the canal authority's chairman said on Monday.
Chairman Osama Rabie told a press conference that 113 ships were expected to transit the canal in both directions by 0800 local time (0600 GMT) on Tuesday.
More details to follow.
