Backlog of ships at Suez Canal could be cleared in up to 3.5 days: chairman

Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. Hayam Adel, Reuters

SUEZ, Egypt - A backlog of shipping around the Suez Canal that built up while the waterway was blocked by a giant container ship could be cleared in three or three-and-a-half days, the canal authority's chairman said on Monday.

Chairman Osama Rabie told a press conference that 113 ships were expected to transit the canal in both directions by 0800 local time (0600 GMT) on Tuesday.

More details to follow.

