MWSS says eyeing ways to shorten water interruptions

Residents of Barangay 165 in Pasay City stock up on delivered water from a mobile tanker on March 5, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said it is pursuing steps to alleviate the problems caused by the water interruptions of Maynilad.

The water regulator met on Wednesday with the concessionaires to discuss details on interruptions which is currently experienced by Maynilad customers.

Jose Dorado Jr., deputy administrator for engineering and technical operations of MWSS, said that sharing of water between the two concessionaires can be one of the solutions.

"We tried to get the assistance ng dalawang konsesyonaryo, magtulungan sila, para mabawasan ang malawakan na water interruption ng Maynilad. Mayroon kasing possibility na si Manila Water makapagbigay ng tubig galing sa system nila," he said.

"Ang aim ng MWSS dapat is wala tayong water interruption sa kadahilanang ang water supply naman sa Angat (Dam) ay sufficient. Ang Maynilad naman tinitingnan nila 'yung future supply," he added.

Right now, thousands of customers have been suffering daily water interruptions.

Residents of Barangay Holy Spirit in Quezon City say they were caught by surprise as they weren't informed of the interruptions beforehand.

They are hoping the problem will not worsen during the peak of summer.