'Green' travel mart opens in Silang, Cavite

MANILA - The first International Eco Tourism Travel Mart opened in Silang, Cavite, Wednesday.

Former Tourism Secretary Mina Gabor, who organized the event, described it as the world's first green travel mart.

Representatives from different countries joined the opening event at the compound of the International School of Sustainable Tourism, which Gabor leads. Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista also joined the launch.

The travel mart features booths offering ecotourism packages and other environment-friendly activities.

There are booths of tourism-related establishments such as hotels and resorts. There are also booths of tourism offices from different provinces and countries. The Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Tourism also have a booth showcasing Filipino-made products and services.

"The end all and be all of tourism, after all, should be that we respect the gifts that God has given us and at the same time harness these gifts for economic opportunities livelihood sa ating mga kababayang Pilipino," said Frasco.

Bautista meanwhile said transport terminals are ready with the influx of tourism this summer season. They have talked to different agencies and transport companies to make travel smoother.

"Pag meron mga delays siguraduhin niyo na meron pagkain ang ating mga pasahero, meron sila mga drinks, they are taken cared of well," Bautista told airlines.

The International Eco Tourism Travel Mart will open until this weekend. Aside from booths, there are also talks and seminars.

