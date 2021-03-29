Philippine Airlines says to bring home 1M Sinovac vaccines from China

The Philippine Airlines flight carrying 400,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines from China. Raoul Esperas, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Sunday said it would fly an additional one million doses of Sinovac vaccines from China which expected to arrive on March 29.

"One million doses of Sinovac vaccines will be airlifted by PAL from Beijing to Manila on Monday, March 29," PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said.

"Philippine Airlines looks forward to ferry once again to Manila these vital goods that will enable the PH government to continue the momentum of the country's vaccination program," she added.

The flag carrier said flight PR361 carrying the vaccines will leave Beijing at 11:30 a.m. and will touch down in Manila by 4:30 p.m.

PAL earlier transported 400,000 Sinovac doses for the Philippine government.

The Philippines is among the last countries in South East Asia to begin its vaccination program. The government said it aims to inoculate at least 70 percent of the population.

Millions in the country are once again under enhanced community quarantine as confirmed daily cases of COVID-19 surged past 9,000 in the last few days.

