PayMaya partners with churches for contactless donations

MANILA - Mobile wallet PayMaya on Monday announced it has partnered with several churches for online and cashless donations.

The company said that as churches suspend physical activities amid worries over COVID-19, Catholics can continue observing the Holy Week tradition of “Visita Iglesia” online and donate with the help of PayMaya.

“Filipinos can donate to these churches even while at home by simply scanning the QR code displayed in their social media page using their PayMaya app or go to their organization’s website to be able to make donations and other financial contributions using cards and e-Wallets,” PayMaya said.

Some of the churches and religious organizations that have already partnered with the payments company are: Mary Immaculate Parish - Levitown, Baguio Cathedral, Basilica Minore del Santo Nino Cebu, Sacred Heart Cebu, Saint Joseph the Worker Parish Iloilo, Marian Orchard Faith Foundation Batangas, Caritas Manila, and Feast Ortigas., PayMaya said.

More than 80 churches and religious organizations across the country have already adopted PayMaya’s system, the company said.

“Most aspects of our lives have been upended by the pandemic, but many sectors have found ways to continue delivering services. Our churches and religious organizations play an important role in our country's recovery and we are proud to empower them with innovative solutions that can help them stay connected with their congregations,” said PayMaya Founder and CEO Orlando Vea.

PayMaya said it is used by over 28 million Filipinos.