Lockdown bilang solusyon sa pandemya, kinuwestyon ng mga negosyante

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Hindi puro lockdown ang solusyon. Iyan ang tingin ng Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry matapos ianunsiyong muling ilalagay ang Metro Manila at karatig-probinsya sa enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

"We are in a far worse situation today than we were at the beginning of this year... This is another lockdown, we have been trying lockdowns since last year, apparently without much success, there are other means that other countries are doing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," ani Benedicto Yujuico, presidente ng grupo.

Para naman sa Employers' Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), maliit lang ang epekto ng ECQ na ito dahil itinaon sa Holy Week pero apektado ang mga no-work-no-pay.

Kaya may pakiusap ang ECOP sa ilang miyembro nila.

"Pinapakiusapan namin ang malalaki, wala kang magagawa doon sa micro eh talagang hindi sila puwedeng magbayad, pero yung malalaking myembro namin, pinapakiusapan namin, sana kargahin na lang nyo ang Lunes, Martes, Miyerkoles para hindi masyadong mahirapan ang mga tao nila," ani ECOP chairman Sergio Luis Ortiz.

Sa pinakahuling report ng World Bank, sinabi nilang hindi naging matagumpay ang Pilipinas sa paglipat mula shutdown patungo sa containment ng COVID-19.

"The Philippines has been less successful in transitioning away from shutdown to a more efficient containment strategy," sabi ni Aaditya Mattoo, chief economist ng East Asia & Pacific Region ng World Bank.

Mabagal rin aniya ang paglago ng ekonomiya.

Kaya pakiusap ni Yujuico, pabayaan na ang private sector na mag-angkat ng sarili nilang bakuna.

"Ang panawagan ko sa Pangulo is to please allow the private sector to import vaccines without restrictions. They are still not allowing us to import without their approval... We are in an emergency here,

giit niya.

—Ulat ni Karen Davila, ABS-CBN News