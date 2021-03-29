Groceries, essential stores remain open during ECQ: SM Supermalls

MANILA - Essential stores such as groceries, supermarkets, pharmacies and hardware within SM Supermalls will remain open during the enhanced community quarantine to serve consumers, its president said Monday.

Groceries and supermarkets will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. just before the 6 p.m. curfew in NCR Plus, SM Supermalls president Steven Tan told Teleradyo.

Several restaurants also remained open for take out and delivery service, he said.

"Malls are closed but the supermarket, pharmacies katulad ng Watsons, these are all accessible," Tan said.

The National Capital Region, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan and Rizal were placed under enhanced community quarantine from March 29 to April 4 as daily confirmed COVID-19 cases breached the 9,000 mark for several days.

Consumers who prefer to stay at home can avail of SM's Call to Deliver service to purchase essential goods, Tan said.

NO TO PANIC BUYING

The Philippine Amalgamated Groceries and Supermarkets Association, (PAGASA) meanwhile, advised the public not to hoard goods so that there would be enough supply for everyone.

A week and a half's worth of grocery should be enough as the government said it would review restrictions on a weekly basis, PAGASA president Steven Cua told Teleradyo.

"Kasya ba ang supply? We hope it last kapag hindi na tayo nag panic buy (Is the supply enough? We hope it last if we will not panic buy)," Cua said.

"Just buy 1 and 1/2 week’s supply that should be enough. I-rereview pa naman (restrictions will still be reviewed)," he added.

Cua said essential services were allowed to pass through check points assuring consumers of unhampered services.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said over the weekend that restrictions would be reviewed on a weekly basis.

The Philippines reported a total of 9,475 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, or more than 9,000 for 3 straight days, which brought the total cases to 721,892.