Gov't urged to fast-track vaccine rollout as Metro Manila again put under ECQ

MANILA - The head of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX) on Monday called on the government to fast-track the acquisition and rollout of vaccines as the country's capital is again put on the strictest quarantine level.

FINEX president Francis Lim said the government should let the private sector move forward with its own deals in vaccine procurement.

"In other countries, it’s the government acquiring all vaccines. Here they are so slow, private companies are forced to come forward. Asking private companies to also to take amelioration funding from corporate funds — is also too much," Lim said in an interview with ANC.

Lim also called on the government to boost spending to hasten economic recovery by signing the Bayanihan 3 bill, which aims to provide P420 billion in extra stimulus.

Lim said the Philippines is "far worse off" today than when it first imposed strict quarantine measures last year to curb the spread of COVID-19.

- Report from Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News