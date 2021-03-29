DITO says services not yet 'officially available' in Luzon despite signal reports

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity said Monday that reports that "intermittent" signals were being detected from its network in parts of Luzon were possibly due to the company's "network optimization" activities as it prepares to open commercially in more areas across the country.

Social media users reported over the weekend that they were able to detect telco signals from DITO in parts of Luzon, while some even claimed to have conducted speed tests.

DITO has yet to officially launch in Luzon, after launching in 15 areas in Visayas and Mindanao last March 8.

"The network continuously undergoes optimization. This is done to ensure excellent customer service by the time we announce commercial operations especially in parts of NCR and Luzon," DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano.

"This optimization explains as well the possibility of intermittent network services," he added.

Tamano said earlier this month that DITO would be available in Luzon "in a few weeks' time."

DITO has been building towers and base stations to challenge the duopoly of Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc.

Distribution infrastructure and customer support service are also being established "to ensure best service" in areas that they operate, the telco said.

The third telco is operated by firms owned by Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy with China Telecom.

It recently passed its first-year commitment technical audit after registering a minimum broadband speed of 507.5 Mbps for its 5G service, and 85.9 Mbps minimum speed for its 4G service.

The audit was conducted at a time wherein there are no subscribers using the network.