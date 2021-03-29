Converge says customer service beefed up in NCR Plus amid ECQ

Lanie Clemente, a 5th grade teacher at the Rafael Palma Elementary School attends an online training on using teaching tools and software inside her home in Malate, Manila on September 30, 2020. Demand for internet services surged due to COVID-19 lockdowns. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Converge ICT Solutions Inc said Monday it has ramped up customer service in the National Capital Region and nearby areas by adding personnel, communications channels, and service vehicles to ensure continued service during the enhanced community quarantine.

In a statement, Converge said its install-and-repair team has added 400 service vehicles since the pandemic last year "to meet the surge in demand" for internet service.

Converge said it has also beefed up its hotlines manned by call center agents. Subscribers can reach them at +632-86670850 for Metro Manila and nearby provinces, and at +6345-5983000 for Northern Luzon.

It also has a VoIP services Click2Call for data calls to their hotlines, it said.

Subscribers can also reach the fiber internet provider using its social media accounts or download its Converge Xperience app, it said.

Business centers in NCR Plus will be operating but with a skeleton workforce and shorter hours, Converge said.

“We are one with the government in fighting this pandemic by helping ensure that our people have the connectivity they need at home for work and study,” said Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy.

NCR, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan and Rizal were placed under enhanced community quarantine until April 4 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc said they would ensure continued service during the ECQ period with several physical stores and virtual channels open to serve consumers.

