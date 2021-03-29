Cebu Pacific lists convertible preferred shares at PSE, raises P12.49 billion

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Monday it has listed convertible preferred shares in the Philippine Stock Exchange at P1.00 per share on the back of its successful stock rights offer.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the airline said it was able to raise P12.49 billion from existing shareholders reflecting the belief of investors in the company's long term prospects and its "vital role" in economic recovery.

Funds raised will be used to strengthen its balance sheet "and ensuring it has sufficient runway to thrive in the new normal," it said.

"We would like to recognize and convey our gratitude to our shareholders for supporting us in this endeavor," Cebu Pacific president and CEO Lance Gokongwei

"The hard work our team puts in every day - despite all challenges, the strategies we have put into play long before this pandemic started, and the changes we have implemented in our company, will enable us to continue our dream - for everyJuan to fly," he added.

Cebu Pacific earlier raised some P16 billion in 10-year term loans from several domestic banks as it sought to revive the business hit by the impact of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines in the country are once again forced to reduce capacity after the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna were placed under enhanced community quarantine until April 4 to check the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

