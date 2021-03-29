BIR to allow taxpayers to file 'anywhere' amid COVID-19 surge

MANILA - The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Monday said taxpayers can file returns and pay taxes outside the Revenue District Office where they are registered from March 22 to April 30.

The country's main tax agency said this flexibility given to taxpayers aims to provide them relief amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

"This will make it easier for taxpayers to do their civic duty of paying their taxes and helping the government generate more funds for Covid-19 response and other priority programs amid the fresh surge in coronavirus infections," said Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III.

The BIR said it is also encouraging taxpayers to file their tax returns electronically through the eBIR Forms Facility and pay their taxes through the bureau's authorized digital payment channels.