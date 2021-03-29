Bangko Sentral says to continue providing essential service despite ECQ

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Monday it would continue to provide essential services during the enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus imposed to mitigate the rising COVID-19 cases.

National Capital Region, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan will be under ECQ from March 29 to April 4, where only essential workers are allowed to travel.

"The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) shall continue to provide essential services amid the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) declared by the National Government from March 29 to April 4," the central bank said in a statement.



"The BSP and the banking industry stand ready to ensure the safe and smooth functioning of the banking system," it added.

BSP services will not be available on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, in observance of the Holy Week, it said.

The BSP earlier said it would impose alternate work arrangements for non-essential workers while "mission-critical" departments would continue to report to its headquarters in Manila.

It also imposed shortened work hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The public is advised to use digital payments to perform needed financial transactions during the pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: