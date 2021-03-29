Bangko Sentral says no extension of loan grace period, urges banks to aid clients

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Monday the latest guidelines set by the country's coronavirus task force do not cover the extension of the 30-day grace period for loans.

In a statement, the BSP said it implemented loan reprieve last year based on RA No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. However, the grace period under the said law "ceased to apply affective 01 June 2020," it said.

"The Omnibus Guidelines (with amendments as of March 28, 2021) issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases does not operate to extend the 30-day grace period provided for under RA No. 11469," the BSP said.

The central bank urged BSP-supervised financial institutions to continue to provide relief measures to their clients by renewing, restructuring or extending the terms of the loans based on their assessment of their cash flow.

Consumers last year were able to avail of loan reprieve as the government sought ways to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on Filipinos.

-- with a report from Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News