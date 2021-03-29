57 Globe Telecom stores in NCR Plus to stay open during ECQ

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Monday select stores located under enhanced community quarantine areas would remain open to serve the needs of consumers.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna were placed under ECQ from March 29 to April 4 to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Globe said at least 57 stores in NCR Plus will remain open during the period.

"Globe is one with Filipinos in fighting the spread of the virus. The company is committed to support its customers with reliable connectivity and extra protection at home," the telco said.

Non-essential establishments are temporarily closed during the period except groceries, banks, hospitals and other essential establishments.

Among the industries allowed to operate at full capacity are the following, based on IATF's Resolution No. 106-A:

Agriculture, forestry, and fishery and their workers, including farmers, ARBs, fisherfolk, and agri-fishery stores

Health, emergency and frontline services

Delivery and courier services transporting food, medicine, or other essential goods

