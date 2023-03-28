PAL completes inaugural flight to Perth, Australia

PAL's maiden flight to Perth touched down on March 27. Cielo Villaluna, PAL

MANILA — Philippine Airlines said on Tuesday it operated its inaugural nonstop Manila to Perth flight on March 27, expanding its route network in western Australia.

In a statement, PAL said the pioneer flight PR 223 was flown by its President and COO Capt. Stanley Ng.

The flag carrier said it would operate the new flight, which lasts about 7 hours, thrice weekly every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

It said the nonstop route saves travelers some 4 to 6 hours in travel time compared to flying with other airline routes that require a stopover or flight connection.

PR 223 Manila - Perth service departs from Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, while PR 224 from Perth to Manila departs from Perth's Terminal 1, PAL said.

“This new route expands Philippine Airlines’ footprint in Australia, making PAL the largest airline operator offering the most routes from the Philippines to this very important region of the world,” said Ng.

“We are thrilled to welcome Western Australians aboard our flights for the shortest hop to the island wonders of the Philippines, where friendly people, spectacular beaches, natural treasures, a rich history and great shopping opportunities are waiting to be discovered," he added.

Joining Ng during the maiden flight was Australian ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Yu PSM and some government officials.

“I am excited about this direct flight from Manila to my hometown of Perth. Visiting this beautiful city has never been more convenient. You’ll be able to enjoy great food and wine, spectacular beaches and landscapes, and gorgeous weather," Yu said.

For the route, PAL is deploying a long-range Airbus A321new that has 12 full-flat Business Class seats and 156 Economy Class seats, it said.

PAL's Australian network now includes Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. A total of 21 direct flights operate weekly between Australia and Manila.

RELATED VIDEO