Gatchalian urges ERC to act fast on pending applications

MANILA - Senator Sherwin Gatchalian urged the Energy Regulatory Board (ERC) to immediately act on its pending power supply agreements or service contracts to avoid a scenario that would result to limited power supply and eventual power interruption.

“Importante na maapruba ng ERC (yung kontrata). Yung delay sa ERC, yan ang nagiging problema natin ngayon,” he said.

Gatchalian said, he already contacted ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta and urged the latter to immediately act on power supply agreements pending before the agency.

“Ka-text ko si Chair Mona, ng ERC na tingnan na itong pag-a-approve ng power supply agreements to include reserves. Dahil nga kahit kumontrata yung NGCP, kumontrata yung mga distribution utilities, pero kung hindi inaprubahan ng ERC, hindi rin yan magagamit ng distribution utilities and NGCP. Dapat maaprubahan talaga yan ng ERC,” Gatchalian said.

He added that these agreements should be approved within 30 days.

The ERC he said, has already committed to “look into it,” the senator said.

Outside of this issue, Gatchalian, who used to head the Senate energy committee is confident that the country will not experience power crisis, given the readiness of its reservoirs.

“Kahit na bumigay yung pinakamalaking power plant, okay pa rin tayo, because yung reserba, part ng computation nya doon, pag nawala yung pinakamalaki, merong sasalo… ngayon kahit may pumalya, wala tayong red and yellow alert,” Gatchalian said.