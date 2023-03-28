Companies urged to be energy efficient

MANILA - Philippine companies are urged to shift to more energy-efficient practices to embrace sustainability and in the long run, lower costs.

Innovation Day Philippines was held in Makati to discuss ways for businesses to find solutions for energy efficiency and energy resiliency. The event was organized by Schneider Electric and attended by officials from the Department of Energy and the Department of Trade and Industry.

An exhibit dubbed Innovation Hub was also set up showing the different technologies to improve energy-related solutions and processes. There is one on data centers, on grids and on buildings. The exhibit focuses on how companies can upgrade their current power systems to be more sustainable.

Among the ways to be more sustainable is upgrading the power system in factories or buildings. This means the power consumption of the company can now be easily tracked and monitored. New energy-efficient machines and wires must also replace outdated ones.

Newly constructed buildings can use new power solutions, but old buildings can also be energy efficient by changing their old power system

Carlos Leviste, Business Development and Marketing Director of Schneider Electric said it is vital for companies to improve their power systems, especially now as energy consumption is going up due to the high heat index.

"In their day-to-day operations, we want everyone to be safe. We want to promote productivity and increase efficiency," said Leviste.

He added, "We want to showcase our solutions and how we can contribute to the sustainability campaign everybody is yearning for. We also want to improve energy resiliency."