MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry on Monday clarified that only firms registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority are required to resume onsite operations.

"This rule applies only to business enterprises registered with PEZA pursuant to the PEZA law," DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement

Firms not registered with PEZA meanwhile "have more flexibility as to the degree of WFH [work from home] arrangements that is suitable to their operations," Lopez added.

Lopez issued the statement amid calls from BPO workers and firms to extend work from home and remote work setups. Most BPOs are PEZA-registered, and enjoy tax perks for exporting their services.

https://news.abs-cbn.com/video/business/03/18/22/peza-to-appeal-denial-of-work-from-home-extension

He said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fiscal Incentive Review Board (FIRB) temporarily allowed up to 90 percent WFH arrangement up to March 31 for PEZA registered businesses.

But given the reduction in COVID-19 cases, authorities are now enjoining all businesses to do more onsite operations to help revive other sectors, especially MSMEs, Lopez said.

The hybrid work setup, which allows workers to spend only part of the workweek in the office, is not allowed under the law either, according to Lopez.

"If PEZA-registered companies intend to adopt a hybrid WFH arrangement, especially if justified by the nature of their operations, e.g. service-exports, the same can only be adopted by revising the PEZA Law and CREATE [Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises] Act," Lopez said.

He added that while a 50/50 WFH arrangement is allowed under the Strategic Investment Priority Plan (SIPP), there is no such arrangement in the CREATE Act.

"Thus, the SIPP cannot allow what is not allowed under the Law," Lopez said.

IT and Business Process Management firms have been calling for a hybrid work setup, which they say is key to retaining young highly skilled workers who are not keen to spend their entire week in the office.

Industry leaders said a hybrid setup was also needed to keep the country competitive in the global IT-BPM industry.

