San Miguel says readying nutribuns for ECQ, sees no disruptions in businesses

San Miguel president and COO Ramon Ang. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - San Miguel Corp has geared up for the imposition of the strictest quarantine level over Metro Manila and four adjacent provinces, and does not see any disruptions to its operations, the company said on Sunday.

SMC president and COO Ramon Ang said the conglomerate is "fully prepared" as the government puts the so-called NCR Plus under enhanced community quarantine again.

"There will be no disruptions in providing essential products such as food and fuel. Our power facilities will also continue to provide stable electricity supply, and our expressways will remain operational," Ang said on his official Facebook page.

The SMC chief added that the conglomerate is also ramping up its food drive "through all Metro Manila LGUs."

"We have already started initial deliveries of over 148,000 packs of nutribun, and are also set to distribute 86,400 canned goods to benefit 17,280 families."

Ang said the company will take care of its employees and even its third-party contractors.

"I have asked our business units to coordinate with their respective service providers to ensure their employees are taken care of for the days they are not able to work."

Last week, Ang played down suggestions that he run for President, according to Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Sotto said Ang joked that becoming the country's chief executive would be "a demotion" for him.

San Miguel is building some of the country's most ambitious infrastructure projects including a new international airport in Bulacan, the MRT-7 and a planned tollway that would traverse the Pasig River.