Hog raisers to stop operations if govt cuts pork tariff: industry group

Hogs are kept inside their cages after feeding at a backyard pig pen in Paranaque City on September 16, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Hog raisers will stop their operations if the government cuts the import tariff for pork, an industry group said Sunday.

There is also no need to increase the minimum access volume (MAV) to 350,000 metric tons on pork imports, the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines (ProPork) said in a statement.

"Other raisers will stop their operation because of the effects of importation at lower tariff, volume which is equivalent to 8,000,000 heads of hog and continuous spreading of ASF (African swine fever) in the country," ProPork president Nicanor Briones said.

"If we want to import pork, our present system allows importers to import pork...Any importer can import pork using the out quota tariff of 40 percent. There is no quantitative restriction."

The group earlier sought a declaration of a state of emergency after the government extended the price cap for pork and chicken until April 8.

It also called on the government to compensate ASF-hit pork producers and subsidize the transportation of pork.