Cebu Pacific to push through with domestic, int'l flights despite ECQ

Cebu Pacific on Saturday said its domestic and international flights will push through as scheduled, although only essential travel will be allowed as Metro Manila and nearby provinces go under enhanced community quarantine starting Monday until Easter Sunday.

"Passengers who wish to postpone their travel during this time may select their preferred option through the Manage Booking portal on the Cebu Pacific website (https://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight) up to 30 days from date of departure," Cebu Pacific said in its announcement.

"This is a developing situation. We may adjust flights depending on government regulations. We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available."

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved placing areas in the NCR Plus bubble under ECQ from Monday, March 28, until Sunday, April 4, due to the new surge in COVID-19 cases, Malacañang said Saturday.

Despite the ECQ, the Palace said road, rail, maritime, and also aviation transport will also continue to operate per the Department of Transportation's (DOTr) health protocols.