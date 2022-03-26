Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Diesel and kerosene prices are seen to increase by around P8 per liter next week, as the Philippines suffers its 12th oil price hike in the last 13 weeks.

Diesel prices will increase by P8 to P8.15 per liter, while kerosene prices will increase by P8.05-P8.15 per liter, based on estimates by industry players.

Gasoline will have the lowest decrease next week at P3 to P3.15 per liter.

Global gas prices have seen massive spikes due to the lingering conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Philippines has only seen one price rollback this year, tallied only last week at around P12 per liter for diesel.

Attention mga motorista!

Balik na naman tayo sa #BIGTIMEOILPRICEHIKE next week!

Kaya magkarga na bago mag-Martes.😭



Eto estimate na dagdag:



DIESEL P8.00-P8.15/L⬆️

GASOLINA P3.00-P3.15/L⬆️

KEROSENE P8.05-P8.15/L⬆️ pic.twitter.com/XOi0IPjJrf — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) March 26, 2022

The government recently started rolling out fuel subsidies to public utility vehicle drivers hardly hit by the price hikes.

But transport and consumer groups said this was a band-aid solution to their problems, adding that the government should suspend the excise tax in the wake of spiking gas prices.

Government financial and economic managers, however, objected against suspending the excise tax, citing possible losses to an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

-- Reports by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News