Dominguez bats for Singapore-PH cooperation in startup space, other investments

MANILA - Singapore and the Philippines should take advantage of each other's strengths to foster opportunities and cooperation in the technology space as startup companies continue to grow in the region, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said Friday.



With its highly talented, tech-savvy and young workforce, the Philippines can complement Singapore's position as a center for innovation, research and development, Dominguez said during the 2nd Philippine-Singapore Business and Investment Summit.

“I urge the Singaporean business community to take a much closer look at the investment opportunities in the Philippines. I hope that our strong fundamentals, fiscal stamina, pro-business environment, and effective governance will continue to make us a promising investment destination for Singaporean investors," Dominguez said.

Government data showed that the Philippines is among the top countries in Southeast Asia with the youngest workforce.

Cooperation with Singapore and the rest of the ASEAN will buoy economic recovery in the region, he said.



“We are each other’s best allies in recovery. We create products for each other’s consumers. A surge in demand later this year should translate into an expansion of our manufacturing activities and more robust investment flows,” Dominguez said.

The Philippines is ripe for more investments given its strong fundamentals, fiscal stamina and pro-business environment, Dominguez said.

Despite the pandemic, the business summit is a "forward-looking event" and is also a sign that the country is "back in business."



The country's fiscal policy has allowed the country to fund its COVID-19 response, including borrowings, while preserving debt within a sustainable threshold, he said.

Economic recovery will be supported by the country's high credit rating, unprecedented volume of international reserves, strong currency and enhanced collection effort, he said.

Key reforms such as the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE), Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST), and the National ID system, among others, will ensure "nimble bureaucracy" to support business recovery, Dominguez said.

Fitch Ratings earlier said it would keep the country's BBB rating with a stable outlook citing modest government debt levels, "robust" external buffers and still-strong medium-term growth prospects.

The country's gross international reserves (GIR) for 2020 rose to $109.8 billion in December, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed.

