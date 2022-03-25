Some of the counterfeit goods confiscated in Pasay City in August 2021. BOC handout/file

MANILA - Counterfeiting and piracy are among the most reported intellectual property violations in 2021 as Filipinos pushed the total complaints to new highs, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said Friday.

Counterfeiting complaints reached 114 out of the total 151 reports in 2021, IPOPHL said in a statement.

The following were ranked as the most faked items for the year:

• Apparel = 75 percent

• Perfume and beauty products = 7 percent

• pharmaceutical and medical products = 4 percent

• Assorted items = 4 percent

The IP Rights Enforcement Office also received 37 reports and complaints on piracy of the following:

• General and educational books and e-books = 49 percent

• Software = 24 percent

• TV shows and movies = 24 percent

Piracy and counterfeiting have also proliferated online as 90 percent of the 2021 reports said that the violations took place in e-commerce sites, social media and other websites, IPOPHL said.

The agency also said several top e-commerce and social media sites have received several intellectual property complaints.

“We are inspired to see the online community continuing to take charge in creating a more alert IP environment amid rising demand for content and renewed consumer appetite," IEO Officer-in-Charge Ann N. Edillon said.

“We encourage IP rights holders to take advantage of IP protection features on online platforms to discover more strategic ways to counter IP violations,” Edillion added.

Consumers are encouraged to report intellectual property violations through the following:

• operations@ipophil.gov.ph

• IPOPHL Facebook page

