vivo launches new X60 flagships with ZEISS optics

The vivo X60 Pro features ZEISS optics. Handout photo

MANILA - Vivo officially launched its new line of X60 flagship phones on Thursday, boasting of a new camera system co-engineered with Germany’s ZEISS.

In a press briefing held days before the official launch, vivo and ZEISS executives talked about how their collaboration will “redefine” smartphone photography.

While other smartphone brands boast about the 50x and 100x ultrazoom capabilities of their cameras to get ahead of the competition, vivo seems to have gone for a different approach.

The two most interesting features claimed by vivo for its X60 and X60 Pro is that 1) their cameras can shoot more detailed night skies; and 2) their cameras have gimbal stabilization, where a mechanism inside moves the lens to compensate for camera shake.

While camera shake resulting in blurry photos is not as big a problem anymore for most modern smartphones, gimbal stabilization should do wonders for anyone who likes to shoot videos.

Vivo introduced a gimbal into its previous generation X50 flagship, but the company claims substantial improvement in the second generation X60.

The new phones can also shoot better night shots, vivo said, and even incorporates an algorithm for astrophotography. Their ultrawide cameras can also shoot in night mode--which is lacking in even some of the more established flagship brands.

The vivo X60 and vivo X60 Pro feature very similar specs: 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 870, 12GB. The Pro version however has a display that curves around the edges, and strangely, a smaller 4,200 mAh battery compared to the X60’s 4,300 mAh.

Both versions come with triple rear cameras with 48MP (main), 13MP (ultra-wide), and 13MP (telephoto) sensors, but the X60 Pro has a brighter f/1.48 main camera compared to the X60’s f/1.79.

Vivo has yet to announce the new phones’ prices and availability in the Philippines as of this posting.

According to industry tracker IDC, last year, vivo again broke into the top 5 largest smartphone vendors. The company took market share from troubled fellow Chinese vendor Huawei, which was hit hard by US sanctions.