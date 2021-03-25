SM Supermalls, Red Cross open more saliva RT-PCR test collection sites

Saliva RT-PCR test samples can be collected at designated sites within SM Malls. Handout

MANILA - SM Supermalls said Thursday it partnered with the Philippine Red Cross to open more collection drive-thru sites for saliva RT-PCR COVID-19 tests.

Aside from SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia, which were the first to open collection sites, samples for saliva RT-PCR test can now also be collected at the drive thru sites in SM City Fairview, SM Southmall, SM City Puerto Princesa and SM City Cebu, the Sy-led group said in a statement.

"Aside from providing essentials during these times, SM aims to help keep shoppers safe and healthy. With the alarming increase of COVID-19 cases, we wanted to provide a convenient and easily accessible way for the community to get tested," said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.

The sites are solely for specimen collection while the samples will be forwarded to the Red Cross laboratories for testing, SM Supermalls said.

Those who will undergo testing should not eat, drink or smoke for 30 minutes before the appointment, it said.

Tests have shown that the saliva RT-PCR method has a 98.11 percent accuracy rate and has been approved by the Department of Health, SM Supermalls said.

The cheaper and non-invasive method was rollout in the Philippines in January.

