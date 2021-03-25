Meralco to consumers: Use online channels for queries as 'precaution' vs COVID-19

Meralco linemen coming from Manila work on electrical lines as they help in restoring power in Catanduanes province, days after multiple typhoons devastated the province, November 13, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Meralco customers should first consult online before proceeding to physical business centers as a precaution amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, the company said.

Meralco customers can reach the company through Facebook Messenger, Twitter or via its hotline 16211 for any inquiries or billing and payments concern, Meralco said in a statement.

"This measure ensures that customers can save time and effort, but more importantly, minimizes any potential and unnecessary exposure to the virus," it said.



Electric meter reading and its business centers will remain open despite the new quarantine measures, Meralco vice president for Corporate Communications Joe Zalarriaga said.

“Meralco crews will also continue to be on standby 24/7 to respond to any emergencies and reports,” he added.

Consumers are also advised that business centers will be closed during the Holy Week from April 1 to 3.

The Philippines placed National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal under general community quarantine until April 4.

Unlike in hard lockdown, GCQ areas, or those within the NCR Plus bubble, remain open but with "additional restrictions," authorities have said.

Meralco in 2020 resorted to averaging when actual meter reading was suspended when the enhanced community quarantine was imposed in mid-March.

