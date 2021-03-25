Lazada offers loans, 'cheat sheet' for its March 27 'birthday sale'

The Lazada mobile app features games, feed, and huge assortment of products that can be purchased online. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - E-commerce giant Lazada said Thursday consumers could take advantage of additional discounts and zero interest loans during its "9th birthday sale" event on March 27.

Lazada will offer loans for purchases made with partners Billease and Tendopay via the Lazada Loan feature on the app at 0 percent interest, it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, some of the promos offered are up to 90 percent off, and a chance to win P1 million, it said. There are various ways to win cash prices, whether via TV draws or through its P1 voucher jackpot on the app.

Lazada said P150 million worth of vouchers are up for grabs as well as free shipping perks.

Discounts will are available in most categories including fashion, sportswear, accessories, electronics, gadgets and home appliance, beauty products, mother and baby and motor accessories, it said.

Partner banks and other brands have their own discounts when consumers checkout during the birthday sale, Lazada said.

Here are the list of voucher codes from several partner banks and other providers. Handout

Lazada was founded in 2012 and has presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.