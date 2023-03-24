Metro Pacific says 'has not disposed' any stake in Maynilad

MANILA - Metro Pacific Investment Corp said on Friday it did not dispose any or all of its stake in the west zone water utility concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc following social media reports that the firm has been sold to Enrique Razon.

MPIC operates Maynilad along with its partners.

"Please be advised that MPIC has not disposed any or all of its stake in Maynilad," the Manny Pangilinan-led firm said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Ramon Tulfo on his Facebook page on Thursday posted about Razon buying Maynilad. Tulfo later on claimed that Razon himself has denied this via a personal text message.

Razon earlier took over Manila Water.

ABS-CBN News has also reached out to Razon's camp for comments.

