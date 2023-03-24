Home > Business Japan inflation slows to 3.1 percent in February: government data Agence France-Presse Posted at Mar 24 2023 08:15 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Staff (R) from restaurants and shops try to attract pedestrians at Kabukicho, Japan's biggest night life entertainment area at Shinjuku, in Tokyo, Japan, 20 July 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/FILE TOKYO - Japan's consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed Friday, slowing from the four-decade highs seen in previous months. The figure, which excludes volatile fresh food, met market expectations of 3.1 percent and remains below the sky-high inflation seen in the United States and elsewhere. Bank of Japan's next chief says monetary easing 'appropriate Bank of Japan keeps easing policies at Kuroda's last meeting Bank of Japan's 'bazooka' chief Kuroda's record tenure RELATED VIDEO Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo, inflation Read More: Japan inflation consumer price index food prices Japanese yen market US /sports/03/24/23/lebron-james-working-around-the-clock-to-return-for-lakers/entertainment/03/24/23/watch-vanessa-hudgens-thrilled-to-meet-fans-in-ph/overseas/03/24/23/zelensky-pleads-for-jets-missiles-after-visit-to-frontline/sports/03/24/23/jc-manangquil-tatanghaling-boxing-manager-of-the-year/news/03/24/23/halos-p35-m-shabu-nasabat-sa-pasay-post-office