Japan inflation slows to 3.1 percent in February: government data

TOKYO - Japan's consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed Friday, slowing from the four-decade highs seen in previous months.

The figure, which excludes volatile fresh food, met market expectations of 3.1 percent and remains below the sky-high inflation seen in the United States and elsewhere.

