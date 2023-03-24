DOE urges public to switch lights off during Earth hour 2023

Boy scouts from Malabon during the Earth Hour in 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - The Department of Energy on Friday encouraged Filipinos to observe earth hour on March 25 by switching off non-essential lights from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The global movement aims to raise awareness on climate change and other environmental concerns, the DOE said in a statement.

"The conscientious and mindful use of energy is not only our responsibility to ourselves and the country but more importantly to our Mother Earth. We highly encourage everyone to participate," Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

"Sixty minutes of your time would already create a significant impact in contributing to reverse nature loss and achieve a climate-resilient future," he added.

Lotilla said there are also other ways to become more energy-efficient especially during the summer where demand is high and the supply is thin.

The DOE said consumers can keep air conditioners at 25 degrees and they can also minimize use of electricity during peak hours from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Behavioral change may seem like a challenge but there are relatively simple things that we as residents, businesses and local governments can do to be energy efficient, increase resilience to climate change and pave the way to a more sustainable future," Lotilla said.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno also earlier proposed daylight saving hours for government workers to save on energy costs.