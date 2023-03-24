Dairy authority plans to boost local milk production

MANILA — The National Dairy Authority (NDA) vowed Friday to boost the local milk production in the country, currently pegged at 1 percent in the domestic market.

NDA Administrator Gabriel Lagamayo made the pronouncement during the 28th-anniversary celebration of the agency mandated to promote a profitable, competitive, and sustainable dairy industry.

"Let us not be hampered by the 1 percent local milk production because it overshadows our collective efforts," Lagamayo said.

Lagamayo expressed gratitude to the government and the private sector as he looks forward to increased milk production within the country.

"The truth is, [the goal] is to grow our production 5 times... in the next 3 or 5 years," Lagamayo said.

Lagamayo noted that bringing in quality cattle would help solve the problem of local milk supply and at the same time stabilize the prices and make them competitive compared to the imported ones.

"The plan now is to bring in animals and to manage them in our stock farms na ide-develop, and those stock farms we will produce the animals that we will distribute to the farmers," Lagamayo said.