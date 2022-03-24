Ride hailing service Grab partner-drivers disinfect and install plastic dividers in their vehicles on May 29, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine Competition Commission on Thursday said Grab has proposed several options to distribute the refunds ordered by the antitrust body and has requested a meeting to discuss the issue.

“As part of their compliance with the show cause order, they proposed at least 6 options by which they can effect the refund," said PCC Commissioner Johannes Bernabe during a virtual briefing.

Bernabe said a date for the meeting has yet to be set.

The agency has given Grab until April 22 to finish disbursing some P19 million in refunds. Grab, for its part said, the funds have been disbursed but the passengers have yet to redeem their share.

Grab has said that it requires a know-you-customer (KYC) completion before a refund can be credited to a user's GrabPay wallet, as this is mandated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Bernabe however said that Grab should comply with the refund order without making things complicated for customers as the amounts to be refunded are not "huge."

He added that the BSP nor the Anti Money Laundering Council would be concerned about refunds.

“These are not huge amounts of money. The initial round P1 per Grab user, [in the] other succeeding rounds it ranged from P1 to P15. I personally received I think something like a P5 and then another P9 or P13 refund. So these are not huge amounts, which would trigger concerns," he added.

The PCC said it ordered Grab to refund P5.05 million in November 2019, P14.15 million in December 2019 and P6.25 million in October 2020.

