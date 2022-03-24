Rigger technicians to repair a telecommunications tower in Barangay Buenavista, Bato, Catanduanes on November 10, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Thursday assured the public that provisions are present in the amended Public Service Act to prevent the abuse of foreign ownership in the telco sector, despite security concerns.

Acting DICT Secretary Emmanuel Caintic said Republic Act 11659 recognizes the security risks connected to eased foreign ownership restrictions.

"Asahan natin na patuloy na pagsisigurado na magiging ligtas ang ating bansa sa cybersecurity issue," he added.

(Let us expect that we would continue to assure that Filipinos will be safe from cybersecurity issues.)

Caintic said the new law has the following provisions to respond to security risks:

The President's power to halt any investment if there are connections with a state-owned enterprise in the interest of national security.

Under the law, the President can suspend or prohibit any transaction or mergers in a public service that "effectively results in the grant of control, whether direct or indirect, to a foreigner or foreign-owned corporation.

ISO certification or cybersecurity audits to all companies who want to enter the country

A reciprocity clause that bars foreign nationals from owning over 50 percent equity in critical infrastructure unless their country also allows Filipinos majority ownership in these industries

Critical infrastructure refer to public services that are considered vital to national security, such as telcos.

Agencies' independent evaluation to monitor the quality of services that the firms would bring in the country

"Inaasahan natin na makakaasok itong malalaking players mula sa ibang bansa at makakapagdagag ng serbisyo. Tayo na nga lang siguro ang nahuhuli sa ating ASEAN neighbors, dapat matagal nang natanggal ang restrictions na ito," he said.

(We are expecting that the big players will come in from other countries, which thus could add to our services. I think we are the last in our ASEAN neighbors. These restrictions should have already been removed.)

Industry players and the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) earlier lauded President Rodrigo Duterte for signing the amended law, as this was also seen to spur the pandemic-hit economy.

European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines this week said Elon Musk's Starlink is looking into bringing their technology in the country following the law's passage.

