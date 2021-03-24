Puregold income up 18.9 percent in 2020

MANILA - Puregold Price Club Inc reported an unaudited consolidated net income of P8.05 billion for 2020, up 18.9 percent compared to P6.77 billion booked 2019, the company disclosed on Wednesday.

The grocery and supermarket chain operator said unaudited consolidated net sales increased by 9.2 percent to P168.63 billion in 2020.

Puregold Stores contributed 73 percent of the revenues, while 27 percent came from S&R Membership warehouse clubs and S&R New York Style Pizza stores.

“We are committed to drive sustainable growth in 2021 through continued store expansions and innovations in grocery retailing,” said Lucio Co, Puregold chairman.

As of end-December 2020, the Puregold group has a total of 469 stores nationwide, the company said.