Philippine Stock Exchange temporarily shuts trading floor on March 25 to April 4

MANILA - The Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday said trading will have to be conducted remotely as it would temporarily close its trading floor from March 25 to April 4.

The closure of the establishment is in compliance with the Inter-Agency Task Force resolution 104, the same order that placed Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna under general community quarantine.

"Trading activities by all trading participants will have to be conducted remotely through off-site locations," the PSE said in an advisory.

Any necessary announcement will be made, it said.

The PSE trading floor also closed during the lockdown in 2020, a measure imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

