Philippine Airlines cancels more flights due to cap on international arrivals

MANILA - More Philippine Airlines flights will be canceled until March 31 due to the stricter government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Due to the international arrival cap of 1,500 per day, the following flights will be canceled:

MARCH 24:

PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR 438/439 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

PR 730/731 Manila-Bangkok-Manila

PR 421/422 Manila- Tokyo (Haneda)-Manila

PR 591/592 Manila-Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)-Manila

PR 525/526 Manila-Kuala Lumpur-Manila

PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

MARCH 25:

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

PR 890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila

PR 427/428 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila

PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

(Note: PR 685 originally set for on March 25 is now re-set to depart from Doha on March 26 and land in CLARK instead of Manila)

MARCH 26:

PR 5686/5687 Manila-Dammam-Manila

PR 428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR 412/411 Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila

PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR 426/425 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila

PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

MARCH 31:

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

"Philippine Airlines will continue to announce additional flight cancellations for the remainder of the stated period once the details are confirmed," the flag carrier said.

Affected passengers can opt to convert ticket into travel vouchers, avail of unlimited rebooking or refund, PAL said.

Only 1,500 inbound passengers from international flights will be allowed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport starting March 18, until April 18, Philippine aviation authorities earlier said.

Foreigners are also barred from entering the country from March 22 to April 21.

