Philippine Airlines cancels more flights due to cap on international arrivals

MANILA - More Philippine Airlines flights will be canceled until March 31 due to the stricter government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Due to the international arrival cap of 1,500 per day, the following flights will be canceled:
MARCH 24:
- PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila
- PR 438/439 Manila-Nagoya-Manila
- PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
- PR 730/731 Manila-Bangkok-Manila
- PR 421/422 Manila- Tokyo (Haneda)-Manila
- PR 591/592 Manila-Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)-Manila
- PR 525/526 Manila-Kuala Lumpur-Manila
- PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila
MARCH 25:
- PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila
- PR 890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila
- PR 427/428 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
- PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila
- PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila
(Note: PR 685 originally set for on March 25 is now re-set to depart from Doha on March 26 and land in CLARK instead of Manila)
MARCH 26:
- PR 5686/5687 Manila-Dammam-Manila
- PR 428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
- PR 412/411 Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila
- PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila
- PR 426/425 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila
- PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila
- PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
MARCH 31:
- PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila
"Philippine Airlines will continue to announce additional flight cancellations for the remainder of the stated period once the details are confirmed," the flag carrier said.
Affected passengers can opt to convert ticket into travel vouchers, avail of unlimited rebooking or refund, PAL said.
Only 1,500 inbound passengers from international flights will be allowed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport starting March 18, until April 18, Philippine aviation authorities earlier said.
Foreigners are also barred from entering the country from March 22 to April 21.
ANC, ANC Top, PAL, Philippine Airlines, canceled PAL flights, COVID-19, COVID-19 pandemic, NAIA cap, Cap on international arrivals, NAIA