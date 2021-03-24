BSP to keep services 'unhampered' despite COVID-19 surge

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Wednesday services would remain unhampered despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases as it implements alternate work arrangements and heightened safeguards for employees.

In a statement, the BSP said it would observe alternate work arrangement at its head office in Manila and the Security Plant in Quezon City until March 31.

Personnel from "mission-critical" units "will continue to report on-site" while observing health protocols, it said.

The BSP said it has implemented frequent disinfection of all premises, active testing and quarantine procedures since the onset of the pandemic.

"The BSP assures the public of its unhampered services as it continues to deliver its mandated responsibilities to support the smooth functioning of the economy and the financial system, while safeguarding the welfare of its personnel and frontliners," it said.

Digital banking is also encouraged to carry out necessary financial transactions without the risk of infection, it said.

Use of online fund transfer systems InstaPay and PESONet has seen a surge since the COVID-19 pandemic, BSP Gov. Benjamin Diokno earlier said.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES: