AirAsia cancels several flights due to ban on no-essential travel from 'NCR Plus'

MANILA - AirAsia on Wednesday announced that it is canceling several flights following the government's ban on non-essential travel from "NCR Plus."

The airline said the following flights are canceled.

AirAsia meanwhile will continue to operate the following flights.

The airline said clients affected by the flight cancellations can opt to rebook their flights at no extra cost, or put the equivalent in the airline's BIG travel fund for future use.

Cebu Pacific earlier also announced it was canceling several flights for the same reason.

The government has banned residents of Metro Manila and adjacent provinces from non-essential air travel in a bid to curb the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.