PLDT says probe into capex overrun shows no fraud

MANILA - PLDT on Thursday said that it found no evidence of fraud after ‘substantially’ completing its investigation on its capital expenditure overrun.

Last year, the telco giant disclosed that an internal probe revealed an estimated P48-billion budget overrun from 2019 to 2022. The overrun represented 12.7 percent of PLDT’s total capex for the period, it said in its December 16, 2022 disclosure.

In its Thursday disclosure to the stock exchange, PLDT said its forensic review of the elevated capex commitments is “is substantially complete.”

“The review, which was conducted by external counsel with the assistance of accounting and audit consultants, focused on the period 2019-2022 and identified no evidence of fraud, intentional concealment, or bad faith conduct on the part of any employee of the Company and no basis to restate the Company’s historical financial statements,” the telco said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

PLDT also said that after negotiating with its major vendors, the company’s outstanding commitments were reduced to around P33 billion “net of advances paid to these vendors.”

“The Company plans to engage in similar discussions with non-major

vendors to achieve similar results,” it said.

PLDT said it is also enhancing its policies procedures and controls relating to capEx management processes.

The company said its telco core income hit P33.1 billion in 2022, up 10 percent from 2021.

It said that mobile data revenues were up 2 percent last year, while average monthly data usage was up 26 percent, and mobile data traffic up 32 percent.

PLDT’s fintech subsidiary Maya Bank also hit 1.6 million customers in six months after its full launch.

