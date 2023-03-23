'Girl power': PAL operates all-female flight to Guam

The all-female crew of PAL's flight to Guam. Photo: PAL/Lilibeth Tan-Ng/Cielo Villaluna

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said it has flown an all-female flight to Guam on Thursday exemplifying how it empowers women in the aviation industry.

PR110 utilizing a 168-seater Airbus A321neo left Manila for Guam on March 22 and landed on March 23, the flag carrier said. Capt. Emmie Inciong-Ragasa was in command of the flight, assisted by First Officer Lilybeth Tan-Ng, it added.

Tan-Ng is daughter of PAL Chairman Lucio Tan and the wife of PAL President Stanley-Ng.

Even the flight's cabin crew were all women, including Flight Purses Edrose Mae Tang, FA Gladys Lim, FA Frances Ann Alindogan, FA Verona Rae Salangsang and FA Pamela Jaine Sta. Ana, PAL Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said.

The pilots in command and the female cabin crew of flight PR110. Photo: PAL

Return flight PR111 from Guam to Manila will be manned by Capt. Hidelina Patrimonio and FO Ng, Villaluna said.

Villaluna said women in PAL are "strong, dynamic, evolving and empowered."

